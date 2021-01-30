Oregon nears 2k COVID deaths; more than 400k now vaccinated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Heath Authority added 19 new COVID-19 casualties Saturday, bringing the total number of Oregonians who have died from the virus to 1,957.

Thirteen of the 19 victims were aged 80 or older. The three others were aged between 60 and 69.

Additionally, 707 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus were tallied. To date, 142,416 people living in Oregon have been infected by COVID-19.

The state’s vaccination rollout continued to make progress as 25,500 new doses of the vaccine were added to the state immunization registry. A cumulative total of 407,869 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, according to OHA.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients dropped by eight and the number of coronavirus patients in ICU beds fell by one, the agency said in its report Saturday.

The agency said it would not be providing a COVID-19 report on Sunday because of server maintenance. As a result, the next report will be issued Monday, February 1.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported were from the following counties: Benton (7), Clackamas (64), Columbia (14), Coos (15), Crook (7), Curry (1), Deschutes (26), Douglas (8), Hood River (6), Jackson (42), Jefferson (8), Josephine (30), Klamath (22), Lake (1), Lane (62), Lincoln (5), Linn (18), Malheur (9), Marion (63), Morrow (7), Multnomah (122), Polk (25), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (36), Union (5), Wasco (9), Washington (82), and Yamhill (12).