Oregon nears 30k COVID cases, adds 8 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eight new deaths were reported Tuesday in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The eight casualties brought the state’s death toll to 519. OHA added that 184 new confirmed/presumed cases were recorded, pushing the total number of infections to 29,662.

Tuesday’s reported deaths included:

-74-year-old Malheur County woman with unconfirmed medical conditions

-77-year-old Multnomah County man with underlying conditions

-66-year-old Morrow County woman with underlying conditions

-89-year-old Clackamas County woman with underlying conditions

-58-year-old Multnomah County man with underlying conditions

-85-year-old Marion County man with underlying condtions

-80-year-old Clackamas County woman with underlying conditions

The cases reported Tuesday were from the following counties: Clackamas (11), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (2), Douglas (1), Gilliam (2), Jackson (10), Jefferson (3), Josephine (2), Klamath (3), Lane (9), Linn (6), Malheur (25), Marion (31), Morrow (3), Multnomah (35), Polk (2), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (4), Union (1), Washington (25), and Yamhill (5).

Testing Update

OHA said wildfires and hazardous air conditions have affected COVID-19 testing ifor the second day in a row. The Oregon State Public Health Laboratory (OSPHL) is closed Tuesday due to indoor air safety issues.

Most specimens that the OSPHL cannot process are being re-routed to commercial laboratories, according to health officials. OHA does not anticipate a large backlog of tests due to OSPHL’s closure.