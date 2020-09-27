Oregon nears 33K COVID cases, 1 death added

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 242 new confirmed/presumptive cases Sunday, along with one new death.

The latest totals inched the state closer to 33,000 cases (32,820) and brought the death toll to 547.

Oregon’s 547th death was an 81-year-old Multnomah County woman with underlying conditions.

The new cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (10), Clatsop (8), Columbia (6), Coos (1), Deschutes (15), Douglas (5), Grant (1), Jackson (9), Jefferson (5), Lake (1), Lane (24), Lincoln (1), Linn (3), Malheur (10), Marion (26), Morrow (1), Multnomah (72), Polk (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (14), Wallowa (1), Wasco (3), Washington (23).