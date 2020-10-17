Oregon nears 40K COVID cases; 3 new deaths reported

Coronavirus

Saturday's 3 victims had underlying conditions

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 388 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus Saturday, inching the state’s total number of infections towards the 40,000-case milestone.

The 39,316 COVID-19 cases to date were paired with three new deaths in Saturday’s report. Victims included an 83-year-old Multnomah County man, an 83-year-old Wallowa County woman and a 92-year-old Marion County man — all three had underlying medical conditions. Since mid-March, 620 Oregonians have died from the virus.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported were from the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (30), Columbia (4), Coos (5), Crook (5), Deschutes (13), Douglas (7), Jackson (24), Josephine (2), Klamath (1), Lane (48), Linn (8), Malheur (13), Marion (49), Morrow (1), Multnomah (95), Polk (8), Umatilla (13), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (50), and Yamhill (6).

