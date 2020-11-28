Oregon nears 900 COVID deaths; cases climb above 72K

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eleven more Oregonians succumbed to the coronavirus, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s daily COVID-19 report.

The agency reported another record number of presumed/confirmed cases of the virus (1,669), however, the agency had anticipated an inflated number for Saturday due to delays in reporting caused by the Thanksgiving holiday. Oregon has now tallied 72,506 cases of COVID-19 to date.

The 11 deaths brought the state’s death toll to 896. Victims in Saturday’s report included:

-62-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 27 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

-96-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died Nov. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She did not have underlying conditions.

-62-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died Nov. 23 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

-78-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Nov. 25 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

-90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 26 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

-89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died Nov. 27 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

-76-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 24 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

-102-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died Nov. 26 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

-56-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died Nov. 26 at Oregon Health & Science University. He had underlying conditions.

-87-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died Nov. 24 at St. Charles Medical Center – Bend. He had underlying conditions.

-79-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 10 and died Nov. 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Washington County–one of the three counties in the metro area–surpassed the 10,000-case milestone after recording 164 cases Saturday; Clackamas rose above 6,000.

The confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday were from the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (17), Clackamas (164), Clatsop (8), Columbia (11), Coos (3), Crook (2), Curry (4), Deschutes (64), Douglas (10), Gilliam (1), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (124), Jefferson (6), Josephine (13), Klamath (84), Lake (7), Lane (49), Lincoln (3), Linn (9), Malheur (8), Marion (70), Morrow (3), Multnomah (701), Polk (45), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (24), Union (8), Wasco (5), Washington (164), Yamhill (48).