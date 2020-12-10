Oregon nears 90K total COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll climbed to 1,123 on Thursday, health officials reported.

The Oregon Health Authority said the 13 new deaths included a a 64-year-old man in Multnomah County, an 83-year-old woman in Clackamas County, a 91-year-old woman in Deschutes County, an 83-year-old man in Douglas County, a 75-year-old man in Douglas County, a 90-year-old woman in Jackson County, a 73-year-old woman in Josephine County, an 81-year-old woman in Lane County, an 81-year-old woman in Lane County, a 97-year-old woman in Lane County, a 94-year-old woman in Marion County, a 95-year-old woman in Marion County and an 81-year-old man in Union County.

Another 1,586 new confirmed and presumptive cases were also added to the state’s tally on Thursday. Oregon has now seen 89,838 cases since the start of the pandemic.

There were 576 people hospitalized with the virus on Thursday — four fewer than the previous day. The OHA said there were 127 patients in ICU beds — a decrease of five from the day before.

Healthcare workers have been preparing for an expected surge of COVID cases resulting from the Thanksgiving holiday as serious symptoms can sometimes take weeks to manifest.

The FDA stands poised to approve two separate COVID-19 vaccines. Some hospital groups confirmed they expect to see doses arrive as early as this weekend, though it may not be until the middle of next week before they begin to be administered. Hospital workers will be first in line to receive the vaccine, likely followed by other frontline workers, before it is offered to the general public.