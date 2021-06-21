Oregon needs 44,606 more people to get vaccinated

A man receives the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. In Afghanistan, where a surge threatens to overwhelm a war-battered health system, 700,000 doses donated by China arrived over the weekend, and within hours, “people were fighting with each other to get to the front of the line,” said Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Ghulam Dastigir Nazari. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Only 78 new COVID cases were reported in Oregon on Monday, bringing the state total to 206,850.

The Oregon Health Authority noted this number is unusually low due to some labs not processing on Sundays. Cases will be higher on Tuesday, they said.

Two new deaths were reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,756. 144 Oregonians remain hospitalized due to the virus, with 36 of them in ICU beds.

The state is averaging administering 11,820 doses of the COVID vaccine per day. In total, 2,439,167 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,705,394 first and second doses of Moderna and 162,789 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

44,606 more Oregonians need to get vaccinated in order for the state to reach the 70% threshold.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (7), Clatsop (3), Columbia (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (3), Douglas (5), Jefferson (1), Josephine (8), Lane (13), Linn (8), Morrow (1), Multnomah (18), Union (1), Wasco (1), Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s 2,755th COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old woman from Linn county who tested positive on June 6 and died on June 19 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. She had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2756th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old woman from Douglas county who tested positive on June 11 and died on June 20 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.