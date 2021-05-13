Oregon now vaccinating kids 12 and up against COVID

Oregon and Washington have signed off on the federal approval of the Pfizer vaccine in kids 12-15

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Both Oregon and Washington have signed off on federal approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 12 to 15.

Clinics Oregon started administering the shot to youth on Thursday. Hundreds of parents in the Portland metro area took their teens and pre-teens to vaccination clinics at places like the Oregon Convention Center and Oregon City High School.

Under Oregon law, a child between the age of 12 and 14 will need a written consent form signed by a parent or guardian who must also accompany them to get the shot. Consent forms are listed on the All4Oregon.org website and will also be available in-person at vaccine clinics.

Local pharmacies are also administering the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 and up in Oregon. Appointments were available at various Walgreens, CVS and Fred Meyer locations as well as independent pharmacies.

Here’s where kids 12 and up can get the shot:

Oregon Convention Center: Walk-ins are accepted or appointments can be scheduled online. It’s open Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday through Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m. The clinic is closed on Fridays and Saturdays.

Drive-thru site at Hillsboro Stadium: Accepts a limited number of drop-ins from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The site accepts “a large number of drop-ins” from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Youth can also make appointments online.

Drive-thru site at Portland International Airport’s red economy parking lot: Open Friday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drop-ins are welcome based on availability. Appointments can also be made online or by calling 833.647.8222.

Oregon City High School: Youth 12 and up were welcome at the clinic on Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Second doses will be administered on June 3.

Outside the Portland area: Salem Health officials started vaccinating youth as young as 12 on Thursday at the Oregon State Fairgrounds which is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Walk-ins are welcome or appointments can be booked online.

Information about pop-up and local clinics can be found on your county’s website.