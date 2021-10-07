Oregon Nurses Association to address staffing issues

ONA said vaccine mandate is a big reason for the staffing shortage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As hospitals around the state deal with staffing issues that have closed some urgent care facilities, the Oregon Nurses Association will hold a press conference Thursday to talk about the reasons why.

Several nurses will speak before the question-and-answer session begins. The press conference is set to begin at 10 a.m. KOIN 6 News will have a crew at the event.

Last week, the ONA made it clear the vaccine mandate is the biggest reason for the staffing issues at hospitals.

Monday was the final day for certain workers in Oregon and Washington to get a COVID-19 vaccine and keep their jobs.

In both states, teachers and healthcare workers are required to be fully vaccinated by October 18. This means October 4 was the last day for individuals to either get their second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine — or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot — to be considered fully vaccinated in time.

