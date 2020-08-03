Oregon nurses call for broader worker’s comp due to virus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Nurses Association has called on the state to provide better worker’s compensation, citing coronavirus concerns.

The union pointed out that nurses work around sick people all day. When they get sick themselves, it can be hard to figure out exactly where they got the virus from. This makes it challenging to then file for worker’s compensation.

“Health care workers represent more than 10% off Oregon’s COVID-19 cases. So there is a high risk—they’re going to extraordinary lengths to do their jobs and care for us. And we need to make sure that employers are caring for them,” said Kevin Mealy of the Oregon Nurses Association.

The Nurses Association has asked the state to give nurses presumptive coverage—something similar to what first responders have.