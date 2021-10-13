Oregon nursing board to vote on sanctions for unvaxxed nurses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All healthcare workers in Oregon and Washington will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18 — or else they will need an exemption to keep their jobs.

The Oregon nursing board will hold a vote Wednesday to sanction nurses who don’t comply with the state vaccine requirement.

This would allow someone to file a complaint with the state nursing board about someone who is not vaccinated and the nursing board would investigate the complaint — which can be anonymous.

During an investigation, the healthcare worker will not automatically lose their license or be placed on leave.

The board is not going to police who is or who is not vaccinated — a complaint would have to be sent in to the board.

Failure to comply with the vaccine requirement could range from a reprimand to losing their license.

The state nursing board licenses 72,000 registered nurses in Oregon, 19,000 certified nursing assistants and about 6,000 licensed practical nurses.