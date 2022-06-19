PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Days after both the US Food and Drug Administration and the CDC approved the use of COVID vaccines for children as young as 6 months, the governors of Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada publicly endorsed their use.

The governors made their statements after a review of the federal decisions by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup. The workgroup agreed that the Moderna 2-dose vaccine series and the Pfizer 3-dose vaccine series are safe for infants as young as 6 months.

“It is completely normal for parents and kids to have questions about vaccines––I urge you to reach out to your family doctor, health care provider, or pharmacist and get your questions answered today.” — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown

In a release, the Workgroup said completing either vaccine series produced antibody levels similar to people between 16-25. “Observed vaccine reactions among infants aged 6-12 months and children aged 1 through 5 years were consistent with reactions to other vaccines routinely recommended for these age groups.”

Their conclusion is that the benefits of completing either vaccine series “substantially outweighs” any known or likely risks.

The Oregon Health Authority will let health care providers know that COVID-19 vaccinations for kids as young as 6 months can begin in Oregon as quickly as Monday.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said this is a “long-awaited moment” for Oregon parents, who “can be confident in the safety and effectiveness” of these vaccines.

“It is completely normal for parents and kids to have questions about vaccines––I urge you to reach out to your family doctor, health care provider, or pharmacist and get your questions answered today,” Brown said in a statement.

The Oregon Health Authority will let health care providers know that COVID-19 vaccinations for kids as young as 6 months can begin in Oregon as quickly as Monday, June 20, 2022.

Governors Jay Inslee, Gavin Newsom and Steve Sisolak also issued statements.

Inslee said, “I encourage parents to contact their trusted providers to discuss any questions or concerns. These vaccines remain the most important tool in our continued efforts to keep people safe from severe COVID illness or hospitalization.”

Newsom also said the vaccines are safe and effective, adding, “California has pre-ordered nearly 400,000 doses that can be administered at the more than 8,500 vaccine sites throughout the state.”

“Vaccines protect against serious illness,” Sisolak said, “and I offer my thanks to all those who continue to serve on the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup to confirm the recommendations and guidance for COVID-19 vaccines.”