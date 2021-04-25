Oregon passes 180k COVID cases ahead of J&J vaccine relaunch

OHA adds 1 more death bringing coronavirus death toll to 2,485

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 780 new confirmed/presumed cases of the coronavirus Sunday along with one new death.

The latest figures brought the total number of COVID-19 cases in Oregon to 180,700 and the death toll to 2,485. Sunday’s lone victim was a 95-year-old Josephine County man, health officials said.

OHA also reported 33,721 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations had been added to the state immunization registry and that the seven-day average for doses being administered was 34,852 per day. Oregon has now administered a total of 1,476,008 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,229,881 first and second doses of Moderna and 92,058 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, according to OHA.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Oregon fell by four to 291 and the number of ICU patients remained at 66.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (8), Clackamas (89), Clatsop (1), Columbia (8), Coos (3), Crook (15), Deschutes (85), Douglas (4), Grant (27), Hood River (2), Jackson (15), Jefferson (1), Josephine (10), Klamath (37), Lake (1), Lane (36), Lincoln (6), Linn (31), Malheur (1), Marion (111), Morrow (2), Multnomah (169), Polk (8), Tillamook (2), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (81) and Yamhill (21).

