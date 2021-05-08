Oregon passes 190k COVID cases; 7 more deaths added

Five of the reported victims had underlying medical conditions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported seven new deaths tied to to the coronavirus Saturday, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,528.

In addition, 833 new confirmed/presumptive cases were added. To date, Oregon has logged 190,804 cases of the virus.

OHA reported that 63,868 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. The seven-day running average is now 33,318 doses per day.

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon increased by five to 329, but intensive care unit dropped to 84, which is six fewer from Friday.

“The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,352, which is a 3.7% increase from the previous seven days,” OHA said Saturday. “The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 351.”

Five of the seven latest victims had underlying medical conditions, OHA reported. The median age of the victims was roughly 69 years old.

The agency said Oregon’s 2,409th and 2,509th COVID-19 deaths, reported on April 6 and May 5, was the same person. Because of this error, OHA renumbered the reported deaths starting with 2,522 Saturday.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were from the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (11), Clackamas (92), Clatsop (4), Columbia (10), Crook (8), Curry (5), Deschutes (115), Douglas (4), Gilliam (4), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (35), Jefferson (5), Josephine (6), KIamath (49), Lane (55), Lincoln (3), Linn (26), Malheur (7), Marion (75), Morrow (1), Multnomah (156), Polk (8), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (9), Union (2), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (94) and Yamhill (29).