Oregon passes 20K COVID cases; 25 counties in daily total

Coronavirus

Death toll rises to 339

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon passed 20,000 confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the daily report from the Oregon Health Authority on the same day the death toll rose to 339.

A total of 267 cases were recorded in 25 of Oregon’s 36 counties, officials said. Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties combined for 97 of those cases. Marion County, one of the counties on the state’s Watch List, had 33 while Umatilla recorded another 27.

The complete list of counties and recorded daily cases is below.

An 83-year-old man with underlying conditions from Umatilla County died August 1 from COVID-19, officials said.

These counties recorded cases on August 6:

Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (22), Clatsop (1), Columbia (4), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (5), Grant (1), Jackson (16), Jefferson (10), Josephine (2), Lane (12), Linn (3), Malheur (19), Marion (33), Morrow (1), Multnomah (45), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Umatilla (27), Wasco (6), Washington (30), and Yamhill (9).

The overall number of cases in Oregon since the pandemic began now stands at 20,225.

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Podcasts

More Coronavirus Podcast

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss