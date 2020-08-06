Oregon passes 20K COVID cases; 25 counties in daily total

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon passed 20,000 confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the daily report from the Oregon Health Authority on the same day the death toll rose to 339.

A total of 267 cases were recorded in 25 of Oregon’s 36 counties, officials said. Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties combined for 97 of those cases. Marion County, one of the counties on the state’s Watch List, had 33 while Umatilla recorded another 27.

The complete list of counties and recorded daily cases is below.

An 83-year-old man with underlying conditions from Umatilla County died August 1 from COVID-19, officials said.

These counties recorded cases on August 6:

Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (22), Clatsop (1), Columbia (4), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (5), Grant (1), Jackson (16), Jefferson (10), Josephine (2), Lane (12), Linn (3), Malheur (19), Marion (33), Morrow (1), Multnomah (45), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Umatilla (27), Wasco (6), Washington (30), and Yamhill (9).

The overall number of cases in Oregon since the pandemic began now stands at 20,225.