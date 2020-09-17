Oregon passes 30K COVID cases; testing resumes in state

Death toll stands at 521 since pandemic began in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — Oregon passed 30,000 cases of COVID-19 with the recording of another 215 confirmed/presumptive cases on Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority said.

Those cases in 22 counties brought the cumulative total since the pandemic began in Oregon to 30,060. Once again, the most-populated counties of Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Marion combined for 111 of those cases.

The other 18 counties recording cases on Thursday are Benton (2), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Deschutes (7), Douglas (1), Grant (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (14), Jefferson (7), Klamath (7), Lane (23), Linn (11), Malheur (11), Morrow (1), Polk (2), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (7) and Yamhill (3).

Related Content Officials: Vancouver chiropractor tied to possible COVID spread

No new deaths were recorded. Overall, 521 people have died from this novel coronavirus.

COVID testing resumed in the state on Wednesday after a 3-day hiatus brought about by the wildfire smoke causing HVAC problems and related poor indoor air quality. The Oregon State Public Health Laboratory is open and accepting testing specimens.