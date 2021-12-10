Oregon passes 400K COVID cases since pandemic began

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The cumulative total of confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon passed 400,000 on Friday with the addition of another 834 cases recorded in 32 counties.

Another 25 deaths were added to the death toll, bringing that overall total to 5381 since the pandemic began. Those who died ranged from a 29-year-old man in Benton County to a 97-year-old man in Deschutes County.

OHA officials said the total case count after nearly 22 months now stands at 400,188 with the additon of these cases:

Baker (4), Benton (14), Clackamas (66), Clatsop (6), Columbia (19), Coos (38), Crook (9), Curry (1), Deschutes (48), Douglas (40), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (42), Jefferson (9), Josephine (23), Klamath (8), Lane (63), Lincoln (19), Linn (49), Malheur (4), Marion (60), Morrow (3), Multnomah (125), Polk (25), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (11), Union (5), Wasco (2), Washington (86), Wheeler (9) and Yamhill (28).

OHA said there is good news

Though the daily numbers of confirmed and presumptive cases have dropped in Oregon, the state is still counting more than 500 cases per day, officials said.

“The good news is more than 80% of all Oregonian adults 18 years and older are now vaccinated, and as of December 9, more than a quarter of adults have either received a booster or third dose for additional protection,” health officials said in a release.

The rolling 7-day average for vaccinations per day in Oregon is now 23,919 doses.

Hospital beds continue to be tough to find. Only 7% of available adult non-ICU beds are open across the state, and only 8% of adult ICU beds are available.

The next daily report from the Oregon Health Authority will be Monday, November 13, 2021.