Brown: 50K COVID cases a ‘wake-up call’ for Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 874 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 Sunday, pushing Oregon to 50,448 cases to date.

The high total follows Saturday’s record-breaking day of nearly 1,000 new infections and 13 deaths.

Only one new death was included in OHA’s report — an 82-year-old Washington County man with underlying medical conditions. Oregon’s coronavirus death toll was subsequently raised to 730.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown called Sunday’s milestone an “alarming threshold of total cases.”

Today we crossed an alarming threshold of total cases.



Over 50,000 Oregonians have contracted COVID-19 since this pandemic began.



This is a wake-up call. We have to slow the spread in our communities. Cancel your social plans, wear a mask, get a flu shot, and wash your hands. pic.twitter.com/LC4CD3I3BX — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) November 8, 2020

OHA said 216 of the 874 infections (roughly 25%) were from Multnomah County. The county has been hit hard recently by the virus and has surged passed neighboring Washington and Clackamas Counties:

Multnomah: 11,156

Washington: 6,897

Clackamas: 3,925

Since Thursday, Oregon has tallied 3,437 cases of the coronavirus — a daily average of nearly 860.

The new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (127), Clatsop (5), Columbia (6), Coos (4), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (23), Douglas (15), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (67), Jefferson (1), Josephine (9), Klamath (6), Lane (57), Linn (5), Malheur (13), Marion (112), Morrow (8), Multnomah (216), Polk (17), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (25), Union (9), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (104), Yamhill (22).