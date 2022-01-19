Oregon pharmacies expect to give out free N95 masks soon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Biden administration announced Wednesday it will be distributing 400 million free N95 masks out to pharmacies nationwide to help the fight against the more transmissible omicron variant — and Oregon pharmacies expect them soon.

Some doctors stressed that N95 masks are what it takes to protect oneself from omicron. They said America hasn’t even fully seen this variant peak yet, so these masks are coming at a much-needed time.

The federal program will go through major retailers and pharmacies, distributing the free masks throughout the country. Local pharmacy leaders say there will be three N95 masks available per customer. They’re asking everyone to use the honor system.

Oregon pharmacy officials say they’re expecting the masks to arrive next week. Then, they anticipate the full rollout will be in the first week of February.

“It’s an easy, accessible place for the distribution of the masks,” said Brian Mayo with the Oregon State Pharmacy Association. “We’re looking forward to being a part of the solution.”

Pharmacies are asking that customers not call them to see if they have masks in stock because their phone lines need to stay open for filling prescriptions.