Oregon plans for COVID-19 scenarios in schools

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Education on Tuesday released updated guidance for the 2020-21 school year, including a scenario toolkit for schools to follow in case of an outbreak.

The ODE developed the Ready Schools, Safe Learners plan under the direction of Governor Brown and in collaboration with Oregon Health Authority.

The toolkit plans for each scenario possible when a student or staff become sick:

Exposure Scenarios: Refers to a student or staff member exposed to a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Becomes Ill Scenarios: Refers to a student or staff member who becomes ill with COVID-19 either after no contact with a person with COVID-19 symptoms or after close contact with a person with COVID-19 symptoms.

Tests Positive Scenarios: Refers to one or more student or staff member having a positive COVID-19 test, including the action necessary if in the same or different cohorts.

Tests Negative Scenarios: Refers to an ill student or staff member who has a negative COVID-19 test.

Does not get Tested Scenarios: Refers to a student or staff member who does not get tested in response to specific events.

You can read the full guidance and more about each scenario here. School leaders and health officials will rely on the toolkit should an outbreak happen in their institution. It also gives guidance about how to communicate to parents, staff and students about the possible outbreak.

Additional revised guidance released Tuesday gives rural and remote schools more flexibility to offer in-person instruction, especially in areas where there are no cases of COVID-19.

There was also an update to safety protocols for on-site learning, including that face coverings are preferred over face shields, but face shields remain acceptable in some settings.

Read all of the updated guidelines here.