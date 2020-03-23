Oregon police agencies assessing how to enforce ‘stay at home’ order

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Police agencies in Oregon are working to develop enforcement plans for Governor Kate Brown’s new executive order significantly tightening social distancing guidelines.

Brown announced the order Monday on the heels of a growing chorus of policymakers demanding more action from the governor. A key component of the adjusted set of guidelines is the penalty for not complying; offenders will be subject to a Class C misdemeanor.

In a press release, the Portland Police Bureau said it would follow an “education-first approach.” Officers are directed to attempt to inform violators of the order “from a distance.” If citizens do not obey, they are subject to a criminal citation for interfering with a police officer and penalties for violation of the executive order, according to the bureau. Non-compliant businesses will also be provided a warning.

PPB is asking community members to “refrain from calling 9-1-1 and overloading the emergency system with non-emergency calls for service,” the release said.

A spokesman for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the agency is also hoping to educate the public about the “importance of adhering to Gov. Brown’s Executive Order.” Deputies can issue a warning if someone is non-compliant.

“If compliance is not met and after warnings, deputies can issue a citation or make an arrest, but this is seen only a last resort,” communications director Chris Liedle wrote in an email.

The Salem Police Department said it planned to put out a press release later Monday answering KOIN 6 News’ questions. Sheriff’s offices in Clackamas County, Marion County, Washington County and Yamhill County have not responded to our requests for information yet. We will update this story as we learn more.