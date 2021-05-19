Oregon prep sports gets mask clarity from OHA

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Prep sports got more clarity on masks requirements from the Oregon Health Authority, the OSAA said in a release Wednesday.

Basically, if the event is outside, no masks are required but social distancing remains a protocol. For indoor events, anyone who is fully vaccinated — and confirmed by checking — does not need a mask. Again, social distancing and capacity restrictions are still in effect.

“These provisions are optional for the venue operators. School districts, charter schools, and private schools may still choose to require face coverings at these events,” the OSAA said in a statement. “Guidance from OHA on entertainment establishment capacity and physical distancing is currently under review and may be updated in the coming days.”

