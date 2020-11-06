Oregon rapidly approaches 50k COVID cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority added 770 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus Friday, bringing the state’s total to 48,608.

Additionally, the death toll was updated to 716 after six new deaths were tallied in the report.

The high daily total came a day after the state shattered its single-day record of reported infections; Thursday’s mark of 805 confirmed/presumptive cases was 205 more than the previous record. OHA said case investigations were still underway for the recent surge but the trending uptick shows COVID-19 is spreading through small, informal gatherings rather than large workplace outbreaks.

In the past three days alone, Oregon has logged more than 2,000 cases.

The six deaths reported Friday included:

-96-year-old Multnomah County man with unknown prior medical conditions

-59-year-old Multnomah County woman with underlying conditions

-88-year-old Multnomah County woman with underlying conditions

-95-year-old Marion County woman with underlying conditions

-82-year-old Wasco County woman with underlying conditions

-74-year-old Washington County man with unknown prior medical conditions

The new cases reported Friday were from the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (17), Clackamas (13), Clatsop (5), Columbia (5), Coos (6), Crook (5), Curry (6), Deschutes (38), Douglas (13), Grant (7), Harney (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (83), Jefferson (7), Josephine (5), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (40), Lincoln (3), Linn 10), Malheur (16), Marion (77), Morrow (4), Multnomah (199), Polk (15), Umatilla (37), Union (8), Washington (120), and Yamhill (15).