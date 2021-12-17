Oregon records 1032 new COVID cases in 32 counties

A staff member from the National Health Organisation (EODY) prepares a booster Johnson and Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 at Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said Tuesday that it expects omicron to dominate infections in the EU within the next few months. It suggested that governments consider travel-related restrictions and press ahead with vaccination campaigns and booster shot delivery. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On the same day Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon health officials said they expect a surge of new cases from the omicron variant, another 1072 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID were recorded in 32 counties.

OHA officials also said another 5 people died from COVID-related issues. Those who died ranged in age from 51 to 97. The death toll stands at 5531, while the overall case count is now 405,292.

New cases were recorded in these counties:

Baker (4), Benton (19), Clackamas (67), Clatsop (3), Columbia (144), Coos (16), Crook (8), Curry (1), Deschutes (73), Douglas (18), Grant (1), Harney (3), Hood River (4), Jackson (43), Jefferson (5), Josephine (32), Klamath (9), Lake (2), Lane (77), Lincoln (6), Linn (45), Malheur (2), Marion (58), Multnomah (212), Polk (19), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (10), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (6), Washington (143) and Yamhill (31).

OHSU modeling shows the state has a three-week window to prepare for the surge expected when omicron really hits.

“A big wave is coming and it threatens to be bigger than any wave we’ve seen before,” OHA Director Patrick Allen said. “We’re tired of being swamped and battered by each new surge of infections, hospitalizations and deaths.”

At this time, hospitals remain largely full. Only 8% of adult ICU beds are open across the state and only 6% of adult non-ICU beds, officials said.

Brown announced the state aims to administer booster shots to a million Oregonians by the end of January, which health officials echoed is an attainable goal.

“While we are all still learning about this new variant, it is clear from the experiences of the United Kingdom and other countries that we have only weeks to prepare before Omicron hits our communities and health care systems in full force,” Brown said. “Masks, vaccines, and the incredible efforts of our health care workers, public health partners, and National Guard members have seen us through the Delta surge. We will need to make the same statewide, collaborative efforts to see us through Omicron.”

The Friday report from OHA said the 7-day running average of vaccinations stands at 21,322 doses per day.

The next report from the OHA will be Monday, December 20, 2021.