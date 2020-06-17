Live Now
Oregon records 122 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

Coronavirus

State death toll reaches 183

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

File image (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority confirmed 122 new cases of the coronavirus and one new death Wednesday.

The latest casualty, a 95-year-old Clackamas County woman with underlying medical conditions, moved the state’s death toll to 183.

The new numbers brought Oregon’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 6,218.

New cases reported Wednesday were from the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (17), Deschutes (2), Jackson (2) Josephine (2), Klamath (3), Lake (1), Lincoln (3), Marion (17), Morrow (1), Multnomah (34), Polk (1), Umatilla (12), Union (2), Washington (22).

Union County also voluntarily shifted back into Phase 1 Wednesday after a recent spike in cases.

