Oregon records 21 new COVID deaths as pandemic wears on

A medical worker gives a coronavirus vaccine shot to a patient at a vaccination facility in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. A city in northern China is building a 3,000-unit quarantine facility to deal with an anticipated overflow of patients as COVID-19 cases rise ahead of the Lunar New Year travel rush. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon has logged yet another day with over 1,000 cases of COVID-19.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 21 new COVID-19 related deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 1,758. There were also 1,037 new confirmed and presumptive cases. The total case count is now 131,258.

Details about the latest deaths were under review and not immediately available.

The new cases were reported in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (21), Clackamas (54), Clatsop (4), Columbia (11), Coos (3), Crook (4), Curry (1), Deschutes (43), Douglas (21), Grant (31), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (52), Jefferson (14), Josephine (48), Klamath (14), Lake (1), Lane (86), Lincoln (5), Linn (16), Malheur (5), Marion (95), Morrow (5), Multnomah (155), Polk (23), Umatilla (111), Union (7), Wallowa (2), Wasco (14), Washington (141) and Yamhill (43).

The OHA said at least 26,936 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered, including 10,618 given on Friday. The rest were given on previous days but weren’t entered in the state’s immunization registry until Friday.

To date, Oregon has given 173,073 first and second doses of the vaccines. A total of 326,300 doses have been shipped to the state.