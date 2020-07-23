Oregon records 331 new COVID cases; new projections released

New projections show cases by August 13 in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another 331 confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 were recorded Thursday along with 2 more deaths, the same day the Oregon Health Authority released 3 new models projecting how the disease will spread.

The projections

OHA officials released three projections: if transmission rate stays the same, if it rises 10% or drops 10%.

If it stays the same, by August 13 Oregon would have about 1600 infections per day

If it rises by 10%, by August 13 Oregon would have about 2300 infections per day

If it drops by 10%, by August 13 Oregon would have about 600 infections per day

This indicates, officials said, the need for people in the state to wear masks, maintain physical distance and limit social gatherings.

The numbers

The deaths of 2 people, a 74-year-old man in Umatilla County and a 79-year-old woman in Marion County, brings the overall death toll in Oregon to 273 since the pandemic began in March. Both had underlying medical conditions, officials said.

Of the 331 new cases, Multnomah County once again had the most, 77. Umatilla and Marion counties each had 39, Washington 33, and Deschutes and Clackamas each with 18.

The other counties recording cases are: Columbia (3), Coos (3), Crook (1), Douglas (13), Hood River (1), Jackson (8), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Klamath (13), Lake (1), Lane (12), Lincoln (5), Linn (3), Malheur (10), Morrow (4), Polk (13), Tillamook (1), Wasco (6) and Yamhill (4).

Overall, Oregon has recorded 15,713 cases.

