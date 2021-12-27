Oregon records 3585 new COVID cases over 4 days

Oregon 'makes progress' in goal of 1M COVID boosters by February

by: Tim Steele

Posted:

FILE – A hospital bed in Oregon. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 4-day period ending December 26 brought another 3585 new cases of COVID to Oregon along with the deaths of 25 more people, the Oregon Health Authority said Monday.

But health officials also said they’ve made progress in their goal of getting 1 million Oregonians boosted before February.

Since Gov. Kate Brown announced that goal on December 17, another 145,346 state residents have gotten their COVID vaccine booster.

However, the 7-day rolling average of vaccinations per day has dropped to 18,801, officials said.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus brought the overall case count to 414,140. The new cases were recorded in these 31 counties:

Baker (9), Benton (105), Clackamas (428), Clatsop (10), Columbia (30), Coos (26), Crook (6), Curry (1), Deschutes (324), Douglas (52), Grant (5), Harney (8), Hood River (13), Jackson (169), Jefferson (25), Josephine (104), Klamath (18), Lane (256), Lincoln (32), Linn (155), Malheur (9), Marion (97), Morrow (7), Multnomah (1,032), Polk (23), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (37), Union (20), Wasco (10), Washington (540) and Yamhill (22).

The latest deaths included people between the ages of 44-95. Their deaths brought the cumulative toll to 5623, officials said.

Hospitalizations

Hospital beds continue to be near capacity throughout Oregon. Officials said there is only 9% of the adult ICU beds available and only 8% of the adult non-ICU beds open at this time.

As of Monday, 94 COVID patients are in the ICU.

