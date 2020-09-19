Oregon records 5 more deaths, 266 new COVID cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported five new deaths stemming from the coronavirus Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll to 525.

The agency noted it had double counted a death on September 4 that had originally been recorded on July 24. OHA said the duplication occurred because of an “incorrectly reported” date of birth.

“Because of this error, we are renumbering our reported deaths,” OHA said in its release.

All five reported deaths Saturday had underlying medical conditions:

-93-year-old Lane County woman

-72-year-old Jackson County woman

-81-year-old Morrow County man

-97-year-old Marion County woman

-86-year-old Multnomah County man

In addition to the casualties, OHA recorded 266 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19. To date, Oregon has logged 30,599 total cases.

The new cases reported Saturday were from the following counties: Benton (27), Clackamas (14), Clatsop (3), Columbia (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (16), Douglas (6), Jackson (13), Jefferson (6), Josephine (3), Klamath (4), Lane (11), Lincoln (2), Linn (4), Malheur (22), Marion (40), Morrow (1), Multnomah (40), Polk (8), Umatilla (10), Wasco (1), Washington (23), and Yamhill (9).

