Oregon records 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 70 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon health officials said COVID-19 has claimed five more lives, bringing the state’s death toll to 169 on Tuesday.

The latests deaths include a 78-year-old man in Multnomah County, a 96-year-old man in Marion County, a 70-year-old man in Marion County, a 60-year-old man in Marion County and a 96-year-old man in Clackamas County. All had underlying medical conditions, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The OHA also reported 70 new confirmed and presumptive cases in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (16), Columbia (1), Hood River (6), Lincoln (2), Marion (8), Multnomah (27), Polk (1), Union (1), Washington (7).

Oregon’s total case number is now at 4,988. The state recorded its highest daily total of confirmed COVID-19 cases just two days ago.

Health officials said three previously-reported cases (one in Linn County, one in Malheur County and one in Wasco County) were determined to not be cases. A previously-reported case in Deschutes County was also a duplicate. The total case counts for all of these counties have been adjusted accordingly.

