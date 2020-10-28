Oregon records 7 more deaths, 424 new COVID cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven more people have died of COVID-19 in Oregon, state health officials said Wednesday.

The seven new deaths include a 55-year-old man in Jefferson County, an 81-year-old man in Multnomah County, a 68-year-old woman in Multnomah County, a 58-year-old woman in Coos County, a 78-year-old man in Jackson County, an 85-year-old woman in Washington County and a 62-year-old man in Clackamas County whom health officials said did not have underlying conditions.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported another 424 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 43,228.

The new cases were reported in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (3), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (2), Columbia (1), Coos (7), Crook (2), Deschutes (26), Douglas (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (35), Klamath (3), Lake (3), Lane (34), Lincoln (1), Linn (11), Malheur (16), Marion (34), Morrow (1), Multnomah (110), Polk (6), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (17), Union (9), Wasco (1), Washington (48), and Yamhill (3).