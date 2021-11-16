Oregon records 785 new COVID cases, 52 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another 52 COVID-related deaths were reported in Oregon on Tuesday.

With those 52 deaths, the statewide death toll has now reached 4,855, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s latest report. Another 785 new positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases were also recorded, raising the overall tally to 380,866.

Last week, hospitalizations dipped below 500 for the first time in Oregon since early August. On Tuesday, the OHA reported 452 total Oregonians are now hospitalized — which is nine fewer than the day before.

Meanwhile, the number of those in Intensive Care Units is down to 108 from 109 the day before.

According to the report, 9% of adult ICU beds are available throughout the state. OHA says a total of 7% of non-ICU beds are available.

OHA said the 7-day running average of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered is now 16,642 doses per day. Tuesday’s report says 2,884,831 people have had at least one dose and 2,636,380 people have completed a full vaccine series.

Cases by counties and deaths

The counties with the newly reported deaths are reported as follows:

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (22), Clackamas (36), Clatsop (3), Columbia (7), Coos (34), Crook (22), Curry (1), Deschutes (59), Douglas (20), Gilliam (1), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (88), Jefferson (6), Josephine (6), Klamath (1), Lake (10), Lane (31), Lincoln (1), Linn (34), Malheur (14), Marion (85), Morrow (7), Multnomah (104), Polk (41), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (21), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (12), Washington (88), and Yamhill (10).