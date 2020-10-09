Oregon reports highest daily case count since start of pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon recorded its highest daily case count on Thursday since the pandemic started, health officials said.

The Oregon Health Authority said 484 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus were recorded in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (11), Clackamas (31), Columbia (8), Coos (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (17), Douglas (9), Gilliam (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (17), Jefferson (11), Josephine (2), Klamath (44), Lane (71), Lincoln (3), Linn (20), Malheur (16), Marion (31), Morrow (5), Multnomah (82), Polk (5), Umatilla (18), Union (2), Wasco (4), Washington (58) and Yamhill (12).

Health officials said a large outbreak at a business in Klamath County contributed to the high number.

Eleven more people have also died of COVID-19 in Oregon, according to the OHA.

These latest deaths include an 85-year-old woman and an 88-year-old woman, both from in Washington County, a 75-year-old man in Linn County, an 82-year-old man in Lane County and seven women from Wasco County ages 81, 89, 92, 95, 98 and 103.

The state’s death toll is now 594.