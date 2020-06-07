Oregon records highest daily COVID-19 cases since pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The highest daily total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oregon was reported Sunday by the Oregon Health Authority, bringing the overall total to 4808 as the state slowly reopens.

Health officials reported 146 new confirmed and presumptive cases in 11 counties:

Lincoln – 61

Multnomah – 22

Clackamas – 18

Hood River – 12

Marion – 11

Washington – 8

Umatilla – 5

Yamhill – 4

Deschutes – 2

Wasco – 2

Linn – 1

A 71-year-old Malheur County man, who tested positive on June 1, died. He is the 164th death recorded from COVID-19 in Oregon.

OHA said the high number of confirmed cases is due to more testing, more contact tracing, better monitoring of active cases and workplace outbreaks.

Investigators began looking into an outbreak of 65 cases at Pacific Seafood in Lincoln County. OHA is now reporting outbreaks of more than 5 cases in workplaces with more than 30 people.

Authorities said the 22 cases in Multnomah County were from “sporadic sources,” while the 12 Hood River cases are connected to seasonal agricultural facilities.

However, health officials said Oregon’s overall infection rate “remains among the lowest in the United States.” They remind people to maintain social distancing, wear face masks and wash your hands.