Oregon records over 8,000 new COVID cases, 15 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Health Authority reported over 8,000 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases along with 15 new deaths, according to Wednesday’s report.

The 8,538 new COVID-19 cases brings the state total to 549,942.

With Wednesday’s 15 new deaths reported, the overall state death toll rises to 5,908.

More Oregonians continue to get the COVID-19 vaccine as OHA reported 18,337 new doses were added to the state immunization registry.

Officials also report that 3,100,566 Oregonians have had at least one dose and 2,806,938 have completed a COVID vaccination series.

This includes 1,398 first doses, 887 second doses and 5,937 third and booster doses administered. The remaining doses in the registry were given on previous days but were reported to the registry Wednesday, according to OHA.

The state’s seven-day running average has slightly dipped from Tuesday’s report and is now 15,033 doses per day.

In order to meet Governor Kate Brown’s goal of having one million Oregonians boosted, 596,941 people would need to get the additional dose.

Additionally, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased to 921 patients across the state. However, COVID patients in intensive care unit beds has decreased from Tuesday’s report to 134 patients.

There are only 47 adult ICU beds and 235 adult non-ICU beds available in Oregon.

This comes as the Oregon National Guard has been deployed to help area hospitals amid the omicron variant wave.

Confirmed and Presumptive cases by county:

Baker (57), Benton (214), Clackamas (672), Clatsop (25), Columbia (105), Coos (115), Crook (93), Curry (46), Deschutes (675), Douglas (160), Grant (3), Harney (2), Hood River (109), Jackson (551), Jefferson (49), Josephine (183), Klamath (106), Lake (6), Lane (586), Lincoln (135), Linn (402), Malheur (124), Marion (1,031), Morrow (56), Multnomah (1,120), Polk (268), Tillamook (51), Umatilla (301), Union (52), Wallowa (22), Wasco (57), Washington (959) and Yamhill (203).

Oregon’s 5,894th COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 9 and died Jan. 14 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,895th COVID-19-related death is a 92-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 7 and died Jan. 12 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,896th COVID-19-related death is a 55-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 5 and died Jan. 13 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,897th COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Jan. 12 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,898th COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Jan. 16 and died Jan. 16 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,899th COVID-19-related death is a 91-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Jan. 11 and died Jan. 18 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,900th COVID-19-related death is a 37-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Dec. 29, 2021 and died Jan. 17 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,901st COVID-19-related death is a 56-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Dec. 28, 2021 and died Jan. 16 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,902nd COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old woman from Lincoln County who died Dec. 5, 2021, at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,903rd COVID-19-related death is a 52-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive Jan. 4 and died Jan. 16 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,904th COVID-19-related death is a 62-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Jan. 12 and died at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Date of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,905th COVID-19-related death is a 67-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 29, 2021 and died Jan. 16 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,906th COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Jan. 12 and died Jan. 18 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,907th COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 5 and died Jan. 15 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,908th COVID-19-related death is a 64-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 12 and died Jan. 13 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.