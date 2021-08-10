Oregon COVID update: 2,329 new cases reported, 635 hospitalized

FILE – In this April 20, 2020, file photo a ventilator waits to be used for a COVID-19 patient going into cardiac arrest at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. COVID-19 could have stamped someone “uninsurable” if not for the Affordable Care Act. The ban on insurers using preexisting conditions to deny coverage is a key part of the Obama-era law that the Trump administration still seeks to overturn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 2,329 new confirmed cases of COVID were reported on Tuesday, breaking the all-time single day record – however some cases were from over the weekend and lagged in reporting.

The previous all-time single day record was 2,176 confirmed cases on December 4 2020. Oregon’s total case count since the beginning of the pandemic is 232,436.

Nine new deaths were reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,912. 635 Oregonians are hospitalized due to the virus – the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients that Oregon has recorded to date. 164 are in ICU beds.

The state is averaging administering 5,345 doses of the COVID vaccine per day.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (33), Benton (17), Clackamas (145), Clatsop (12), Columbia (6), Coos (73), Crook (20), Curry (55), Deschutes (132), Douglas (122), Gilliam (1), Harney (6), Hood River (7), Jackson (267), Jefferson (8), Josephine (117), Klamath (46), Lake (3), Lane (199), Lincoln (34), Linn (81), Malheur (31), Marion (313), Morrow (16), Multnomah (141), Polk (41), Tillamook (27), Umatilla (102), Union (17), Wallowa (8), Wasco (42), Washington (128) and Yamhill (79).

Oregon’s 2,904th COVID-19 associated death is an 88-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 4 and died on Aug. 8 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,905th COVID-19 associated death is a 99-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,906th COVID-19 associated death is a 90-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 7 at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,907th COVID-19 associated death is a 73-year-old man from Josephine County who first became symptomatic on July 30 after contact with a confirmed case and died on Aug. 6 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,908th COVID-19 associated death is a 76-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,909th COVID-19 associated death is a 74-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 1 and died on Aug. 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,910th COVID-19 associated death is a 67-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on July 25 and died on Aug. 7 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,911th COVID-19 associated death is a 65-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on July 11 and died on Aug. 4 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,912th COVID-19 associated death is a 72-year-old man from Wasco County who tested positive on Aug. 4 and died on Aug. 7 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.