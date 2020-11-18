Oregon reports 1,099 new COVID cases, 10 more deaths

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, Deb Dalsing, nurse manager of the COVID-19 treatment unit at UW Health assists nurse Ainsley Billesbach with her personal protective equipment at the hospital in Madison, Wis. Conditions inside the nation’s hospitals are deteriorating by the day as the coronavirus rages through the country at an unrelenting pace. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,099 new confirmed and presumed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The new cases bring the state total to 59,669. 10 new deaths were also reported. 788 Oregonians have lost their lives due to the pandemic so far.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton(13), Clackamas (82), Clatsop (4), Columbia (6), Coos (5), Crook (6), Curry (3), Deschutes (40), Douglas (33), Gilliam (2), Grant (6), Harney (3), Hood River (11), Jackson (108), Jefferson (15), Josephine (20), Lake (8), Lane (115), Lincoln (5), Linn (30), Malheur (33), Marion (84), Morrow (2), Multnomah (210), Polk (9), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (29), Union (3), Wasco (4), Washington (171), and Yamhill (26).

The deaths were reported as follows:

65-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 14, at Willamette Valley Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

75-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 15, at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

92-year-old man who tested positive on Oct. 16 and died on Nov. 8, at OHSU. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

86-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 17. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 20 and died on Nov. 15. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

77-year-old man in Crook County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 17. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

85-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 17. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

84-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died on Nov. 12, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

86-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 2 and died on Nov. 15, at Tuality Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

76-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Nov.17, at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

OHA said hospitalizations continue to rise, with 406 COVID patients in Oregon hospitals as of Wednesday, with 94 in the Intensive Care Units.

Oregonians have begun settling into another lockdown as a statewide freeze went into effect Wednesday.

Governor Brown’s halt to social gatherings and restrictions on retail holds an executive order that makes the measures enforceable by law.

The executive order applies to the following: