Oregon reports 1,180 new COVID cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,180 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The state total now stands at 95,010.

6 new deaths were also reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 1161.

539 Oregonians remain hospitalized with the virus, with 121 of them in ICU beds.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (11), Clackamas (97), Clatsop (3), Columbia (10), Coos (8), Crook (4), Curry (4), Deschutes (43), Douglas (5), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Hood River (11), Jackson (40), Jefferson (4), Josephine (17), Klamath (27), Lane (72), Lincoln (7), Linn (34), Malheur (6), Marion (190), Morrow (1), Multnomah (248), Polk (26), Sherman (1), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (23), Union (4), Wasco (4), Washington (234), Yamhill (38).

The 6 new deaths were reported as follows:

88-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died Dec. 2 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

97-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died Nov. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

80-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died Dec. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

88-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died Dec. 12 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

77-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died Dec. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

91-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died Dec. 9 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

The Oregon Health Authority says the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Oregon on Monday.

The OHA confirmed Legacy Health was the first hospital in the state to receive the vaccine. Around 7 a.m., a package of 975 doses was delivered to both the Holladay Park site in Portland and the Meridian Park site in Tualatin.

On Tuesday, the Oregon Health & Science University Pharmacy, Kaiser Permanente’s Airport Way Center in Portland and St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario are each expected to receive a 975-dose package. The remaining 30,225 doses will be distributed to various hospitals in the state throughout the rest of the week.