Oregon reports 178 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Death toll stands at 189

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 178 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus Saturday along with one new death.

The state has now tallied 6,750 cases of COVID-19 and logged 189 deaths.

The new cases reported Saturday were from the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (19), Coos (3), Douglas (1), Jackson (2), Jefferson (1), Klamath (4), Lane (2), Lincoln (23), Linn (1), Malheur (6), Marion (30), Morrow (1), Multnomah (34), Umatilla (4), Union (2), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), and Washington (37).

Oregon’s 189th COVID-19 casualty was a 53-year-old Morrow County man with underlying medical conditions. He tested positive June 12.

