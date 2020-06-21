Oregon nearing 7,000 COVID-19 cases, death toll climbs to 190 in new report

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll inched closer to 200 Sunday after state health officials confirmed another death related to the coronavirus.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 190 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus bringing the state’s total to 6,937. The latest death–a 93-year-old Clackamas County woman–was the state’s 190th casualty caused by the virus since mid-March.
New confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Clackamas (12), Deschutes (1), Jackson (3), Klamath (4), Lane (7), Lincoln (2), Linn (1), Malheur (2), Marion (7), Morrow (3), Multnomah (84), Polk (1), Umatilla (34), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (22), Yamhill (2).
Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus
