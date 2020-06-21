Oregon nearing 7,000 COVID-19 cases, death toll climbs to 190 in new report

Coronavirus

State has recorded 6,937 cases of COVID-19

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Corona virus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll inched closer to 200 Sunday after state health officials confirmed another death related to the coronavirus.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 190 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus bringing the state’s total to 6,937. The latest death–a 93-year-old Clackamas County woman–was the state’s 190th casualty caused by the virus since mid-March.

New confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Clackamas (12), Deschutes (1), Jackson (3), Klamath (4), Lane (7), Lincoln (2), Linn (1), Malheur (2), Marion (7), Morrow (3), Multnomah (84), Polk (1), Umatilla (34), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (22), Yamhill (2).

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Podcasts

More Coronavirus Podcast

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss