Oregon reports 1,977 new COVID vaccine breakthrough cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon reported 40 new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, raising the state’s death toll to 4,275.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,407 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 356,061.

OHA said roughly 550 COVID-related deaths have been unreported in Oregon due to a computer error. Those deaths, which only recently became known to state officials, will be added to daily death tolls over the coming weeks, OHA said.

There were 567 COVID hospitalizations across Oregon, which was one fewer than on Wednesday, and 133 patients in ICU beds, which was an increase of seven. There were no adult ICU beds available in Region 7 as of Thursday, OHA said.

OHA reported that 14,240 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 20. The seven-day running average is now 9,309 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,208,051 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,935,312 doses of Moderna and 223,943 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 2,793,594 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,580,142 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Weekly vaccine breakthrough report

OHA released its most recent update on COVID breakthrough cases Thursday. The report found that 76.5% of the 6,446 reported COVID-19 cases between Oct. 10 through Oct. 16 occurred in people who were unvaccinated.

There were 1,977 breakthrough cases, accounting for 23.5% of all cases.

The average age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 48. Thirty-five breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 88 cases in people ages 12 to 17.

To date, there have been 32,954 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The average age of all cases is 48.

To date, 4.4% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 1% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who died was 80.

Cases and COVID-19 deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (29), Clackamas (108), Clatsop (1), Columbia (16), Coos (31), Crook (40), Curry (2), Deschutes (146), Douglas (46), Gilliam (1), Grant (5), Harney (16), Hood River (5), Jackson (75), Jefferson (15), Josephine (15), Klamath (67), Lake (6), Lane (113), Lincoln (8), Linn (49), Malheur (22), Marion (98), Morrow (4), Multnomah (190), Polk (37), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (50), Union (11), Wallowa (3), Wasco (10), Washington (144) and Yamhill (29).

Details about the latest deaths were not immediately available.