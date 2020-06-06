Oregon reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 93 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported two new COVID-19 related deaths and 93 new confirmed and presumptive cases on Saturday.

The number of cases has now reached 4,662 in the state of Oregon. The new confirmed cases reported are in the following counties: Clackamas (7), Hood River (7), Jackson (2), Jefferson (2), Lincoln (6), Malheur (1), Marion (11), Morrow (1), Multnomah (28), Polk (3), Umatilla (6), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (15), Yamhill (2).

The two new deaths raise the overall death toll in Oregon to 163.

One of the deaths was that of a 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County. The other death was that of a 50-year-old man in Multnomah County. Both had underlying health conditions, according to OHA.

The OHA said that as of this week’s end, the state’s cumulative positive testing rate is 3.1% of tests performed — lower than the national average of 11%.

Saturday’s numbers came a day after the third-highest total of Oregon COVID-19 cases was reported on Friday.

There are multiple reasons for the higher totals: more testing, more contact tracing, more household cases connected with another confirmed case, workplace outbreaks. However, “the overall rate of infection remains among the lowest in the US,” OHA said.

Also Friday, Multnomah County applied for entry into Phase 1, the last Oregon county to apply for reopening. Other nearby counties entered Phase 2 on Friday.