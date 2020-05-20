Oregon reports 2 new COVID deaths; 200 new cases in Washington

Coronavirus

Oregon's death toll is 140

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority confirmed two new deaths related to the coronavirus Tuesday, putting the state’s death toll at 140.

Thirty-three new cases of the virus were confirmed, as well as eight new presumptive cases. A total of 3,726 Oregonians have tested positive for COVID-19 to date.

Tuesday’s reported deaths were a 70-year-old woman in Umatilla County and a 69-year-old man in Linn County. Both had underlying health conditions, OHA said.

The new confirmed and presumptive cases are in the following counties: Curry (1), Deschutes (6), Jackson (1), Marion (12), Multnomah (9), Umatilla (3), Washington (6), Yamhill (3).

Officials in Washington state reported an additional 200 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total case number to 18,811. The death toll stands at 1,031.

