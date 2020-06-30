Oregon reports 207th COVID-19 death

FILE – In this Friday June 19, 2020, a woman wearing a face mask passes a coronavirus billboard carrying a message in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe/File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 181 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths on Tuesday.

The state total stands at 8,656 cases.

New cases were reported in these counties: Clackamas (19), Coos (1), Deschutes (10), Jackson (5), Jefferson (12), Josephine (2), Klamath (3), Lake (2), Lane (7), Lincoln (3), Linn (4), Malheur (7), Marion (25), Multnomah (38), Polk (2), Umatilla (9), Union (10), Wasco (1), Washington (18), and Yamhill (3).

Oregon’s 205th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 18 and died on June 29, in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions. The state’s 206th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 19 and died on June 29, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions. The 207th COVID-19 death in the state is a 66-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 12 and died on June 27, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.