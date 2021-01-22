Oregon reports 22 new COVID-19 deaths

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2020 file photo, a doctor takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at the Cocodrilos Sports Park in Caracas, Venezuela. PAHO, the regional office for the World Health Organization in the Americas, said the week of Jan. 22 2021 that only 3,000, or about 1%, of the 340,000 COVID antigen testing kits sent to the country have been used. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health officials reported 22 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon on Friday.

The state’s death toll has reached 1,865, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The 22 newly-reported deaths include people between the ages of 46 and 90, two lived in Clackamas County, one in Deschutes, two in Harney, five in Jackson, two in Klamath, one in Josephine, one in Multnomah, one in Umatilla, two in Washington, one in Union and four in Marion.

Oregon also recorded 877 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, raising the state total to 136,839.

These latest cases were reported in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (24), Clackamas (71), Clatsop (8), Columbia (15), Coos (10), Crook (14), Curry (1), Deschutes (28), Douglas (18), Grant (4), Hood River (5), Jackson (33), Jefferson (9), Josephine (15), Klamath (17), Lake (3), Lane (90), Lincoln (5), Linn (9), Malheur (11), Marion (101), Morrow (7), Multnomah (136), Polk (24), Umatilla (52), Union (9), Wallowa (1), Wasco (3), Washington (138) and Yamhill (15).

There were 317 COVID-19 patients being treated at Oregon hospitals and 79 patients in ICU beds.

Oregon has administered a total of 270,453 first and second doses of vaccines, including 16,763 new doses added to the state immunization registry on Friday. A total of 487,700 doses have been sent to Oregon.

OHA said those who have received both doses of the vaccine do not have to quarantine if they’ve been in contact with someone who has the virus. However, those who are fully immunized should still monitor themselves for symptoms during the 14 days after they were exposed. If symptoms develop, they should isolate and seek testing. People who have had both shots should still follow health safety measures, including keeping six feet of distance and wearing a mask, according to OHA.