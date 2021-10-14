Oregon reports 2,490 new vaccine breakthrough cases

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. Businesses that have announced vaccine mandates say some workers who had been on the fence have since gotten inoculated against COVID-19. But many holdouts remain — a likely sign of what is to come once a federal mandate goes into effect. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon health officials reported 24 new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday.

The state’s COVID death toll is now 4,141, the Oregon Health Authority said.

OHA reported 1,237 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 347,616.

There were 575 COVID hospitalizations in Oregon, which was 20 fewer than the previous day, and 146 patients in ICU beds, which was one more than the previous day.

OHA reported that 12,696 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 13. The seven-day running average is now 10,301 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,144,034 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,926,449 doses of Moderna and 221,987 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 2,779,073 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,563,481 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The OHA’s latest COVID breakthrough report released Thursday found unvaccinated people accounted for 72.8% of the 9,141 cases reported between Oct. 3 and Oct. 9. The average age of the breakthrough cases was 47. To date, there have been 30,687 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. OHA said 4.4% of all breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 1% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who died was 81.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were in the following counties: Baker (11), Benton (26), Clackamas (87), Clatsop (7), Columbia (8), Coos (27), Crook (37), Curry (3), Deschutes (136), Douglas (39), Grant (10), Harney (13), Hood River (10), Jackson (56), Jefferson (21), Josephine (16), Klamath (48), Lake (6), Lane (93), Lincoln (11), Linn (22), Malheur (33), Marion (98), Morrow (4), Multnomah (132), Polk (37), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (75), Union (11), Wallowa (7), Wasco (25), Washington (88), Wheeler (5) and Yamhill (29).

Information about the latest deaths was not immediately available.