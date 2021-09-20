Oregon reports 25 COVID deaths over weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon reported 25 more COVID related deaths over the weekend, bringing the state death toll to 3,594.

3,359 new cases were reported during the same time, between Friday-Sunday. In total, the state has seen 313,161 COVID cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

968 people are hospitalized due to the virus, with 278 in ICU beds. There are 63 available adult ICU beds out of 651 total (10% availability) and 330 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,246 (8% availability).

The state is averaging administering 7,996 doses of the COVID vaccine per day. 2,470,161 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (26), Benton (74), Clackamas (258), Clatsop (15), Columbia (40), Coos (59), Crook (3), Curry (5), Deschutes (225), Douglas (115), Gilliam (1), Grant (3), Harney (18), Hood River (15), Jackson (226), Jefferson (32), Josephine (127), Klamath (56), Lake (16), Lane (363), Lincoln (35), Linn (171), Malheur (38), Marion (398), Morrow (14), Multnomah (413), Polk (55), Tillamook (19), Umatilla (49), Union (67), Wallowa (7), Wasco (23), Washington (313) and Yamhill (80).