Oregon reports 2,569 new COVID-19 cases

Vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are seen at the Assad Iben El Fourat school in Oued Ellil, outside Tunisa. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hospital ICUs remain near capacity, while the state’s seven-day vaccination increased, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s report Monday.

Over the three day period from October 26 to November 1, OHA reported there were 2,569 new confirmed/presumptive COVID-19 cases bringing the state’s total to 367,610. Officials reported five new deaths.

In the report, 540 COVID patients were hospitalized, which is 11 more than Friday, and 114 patients were in intensive care, an increase of four. Only 9% of the ICU beds are available, and 9% of non-ICU beds alike are available across the state.

OHA reported that 10,364 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 31. The seven-day running average is now 15,236 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,305,040 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 2,012,076 doses of Moderna and 228,725 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 2,820,379 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,615,092 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cases and deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (48), Clackamas (235), Clatsop (8), Columbia (29), Coos (33), Crook (25), Curry (1), Deschutes (262), Douglas (68), Grant (6), Harney (2), Hood River (12), Jackson (146), Jefferson (36), Josephine (74), Klamath (51), Lake (2), Lane (195), Lincoln (23), Linn (151), Malheur (8), Marion (290), Morrow (9), Multnomah (420), Polk (40), Sherman (1), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (23), Union (22), Wallowa (4), Wasco (10), Washington (270) and Yamhill (47).