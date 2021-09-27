Oregon reports 27 COVID deaths over the weekend

FILE – In this July 16, 2021, file photo, a nurse sticks her head out of a room of a COVID-19 patient in the CoxHealth Emergency Department in Springfield, Mo. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 27 more COVID related deaths were reported in Oregon over the weekend, bringing the state death toll to 3,709.

3,606 new cases were reported between Friday – Sunday. 866 people are hospitalized across the state due to the virus, with 243 in ICU beds.

There are 57 available adult ICU beds out of 649 total (9% availability) and 392 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,272 (9% availability).

Oregon is averaging administering 6,989 of the COVID vaccine per day. As of Monday, 2,498,147 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (26), Benton (54), Clackamas (320), Clatsop (85), Columbia (55), Coos (39), Crook (42), Curry (6), Deschutes (309), Douglas (77), Grant (23), Harney (22), Hood River (14), Jackson (149), Jefferson (42), Josephine (70), Klamath (32), Lake (10), Lane (381), Lincoln (35), Linn (227), Malheur (41), Marion (387), Morrow (5), Multnomah (463), Polk (23), Tillamook (11), Umatilla (101), Union (69), Wallowa (18), Wasco (20), Washington (373) and Yamhill (77).