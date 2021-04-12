Oregon reports 294 new COVID cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 294 new COVID cases on Monday, raising the state total to 170,850.

One death was reported, bringing the state death toll to 2,441. 177 Oregonians remain hospitalized due to the virus, with 48 of them in ICU beds.

916,207 Oregonians have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series, meaning they either got one dose Johnson & Johnson or two doses of either Moderna of Pfizer. 1,447,624 Oregonians have had at least one dose.

The state is averaging administering 38,420 doses per day.

OHA said 1,377,675 doses of Pfizer, 1,203,300 doses of Moderna and 203,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon so far.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (2), Clackamas (39), Clatsop (6), Columbia (5), Coos (2), Deschutes (23), Douglas (6), Jackson (11), Jefferson (4), Josephine (13), Lane (38), Lincoln (6), Linn (15), Marion (43), Morrow (1), Multnomah (54), Polk (4), Tillamook (3), Wasco (3), Washington (3) and Yamhill (7).

Oregon’s 2,441st COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on March 22 and died on April 7 at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.